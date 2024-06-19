Zwiesel Glas expands retail presence in India through strategic partnership with OMA Living

On June 14, 2024, OMA, in collaboration with Zwiesel Glas, a luxury brand renowned for its exemplary glassware craftsmanship for over 150 years, hosted an immersive evening at the OMA store on MG Road, New Delhi. The event marked the celebration of the enduring partnership between the two prestigious brands and introduced Dr. Andreas Buske, Owner and Director of the Board of Zwiesel Kristallglas AG, to a discerning audience. The curated evening featured an engaging wine-tasting and pairing session accompanied by hors d'oeuvres and cocktails.

The event commenced with a wine-tasting session using Zwiesel Glas' distinguished glasses. Andreas Buske himself led the session, explaining how different types of glasses can alter the taste of wine and affect its perception on the palate. He elaborated on the significance of the size, shape, and swing of wine glasses, sharing his extensive knowledge and passion for glassware.

In an interview with Business Today, Andreas Buske expressed pride in the 150-year legacy of Zwiesel Kristallglas AG, highlighting the company’s pioneering role in glassmaking innovations. He noted that Zwiesel was the first company to produce glass by machine in 1961. “This passion for glass, combined with our unique innovation, is exactly what made us a legend,” Buske stated.

When asked what sets Zwiesel apart from its competitors, Buske emphasised the unique properties of their proprietary crystal, Tritan. “The difference between Tritan and normal crystal is that Tritan is dishwasher safe, break-resistant, scratch-resistant, and brilliantly transparent. It truly shines on the table,” he explained. This advanced material allows Zwiesel to create uniquely shaped glasses that are highly admired by consumers.

Brilliance in glass occurs through the reflection or refraction of light, enhancing the appearance of shiny surfaces like glass. This quality is a testament to Zwiesel’s dedication to excellence in craftsmanship.

Discussing the design of Zwiesel glasses, Pesi Engineer, General Manager of Zwiesel India, pointed out the thoughtful design elements, such as the shape of the bowl and the length of the stems. “Our production ensures that stems are rimless to prevent heat transfer to the bowl, which can affect the wine,” Engineer elaborated.

Germany's longstanding reputation for precision and craftsmanship is well-reflected in Zwiesel’s products, which are positioned at a premium price point. Addressing the challenge of entering the Indian retail market, where local wine glasses are offered at a fraction of the price, both Buske and Engineer emphasized the lasting value of Zwiesel glasses. "A bottle of wine may be consumed in an evening, but a glass will stay with you. It’s an investment in a gorgeous instrument for good times," they asserted.

Munish Rishi, Business Head at OMA Living, added that their goal is to transform Indian lifestyles by bringing the world’s best products to India at accessible and meaningful price points. Rishi revealed that OMA and Zwiesel are collaborating to make premium glasses affordable for Indian consumers, ensuring that great products are within reach without burning a hole in their pockets.

Engineer mentioned that Zwiesel has been operating in India for the past 12 years, primarily focusing on institutional business with high-end clients like Taj Hotels and Oberoi Hotels. However, recognising the growing purchasing power and an organised retail sector, Zwiesel has decided to introduce its Tritan crystal glasses to Indian retailers. He praised OMA Living for organizing the retail luxury sector in India, making the collaboration beneficial for both brands. "OMA Living understands the DNA of the retail sector and has a strong sales footprint across India. This collaboration is a perfect fit, and both brands will grow symbiotically," Engineer noted.

Concluding the event, Andreas Buske expressed his pride in Zwiesel’s market leadership in glasses and cutlery, attributing their success to staying abreast of market trends and meeting customer demands for new products. He assured that, in collaboration with OMA Living, the Indian market would receive the highest quality glasses in the world, enhancing their wine and fine dining experiences luxuriously.