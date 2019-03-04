PM Modi in Gujarat: Launch of pension scheme, inauguration of Ahmedabad metro on agenda of his two-day visit

Prime Mnister Narendra Modi to launch pension scheme-Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana (PM-SYM) on his two-day visit to Gujarat, starting from Monday. The PM will also inaugurate first phase of Ahemadad Metro service on March 5.

PM will kickstart his visit from Jamnagar in Saurashtra region on Monday where he would dedicate 750-bed annexe of the Guru Gobind Singh Hospital to the nation. Besides, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate its Post-Graduate hostel.

In Ahmedabad, will inaugurate the New Civil Hospital. Shall also dedicate to the nation, a Women Children & Super Specialty Hospital, Cancer Hospital, Eye Hospital and Dental Hospital. This health infrastructure will greatly help people get affordable & quality healthcare. pic.twitter.com/btf2cRXiuQ - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2019

On March 5, PM Modi will also launch SAUNI water schemes- a drinking water and irrigation project, including Und-1 to Ranjit Sagar Lift Irrigation Scheme and Machu-1 to Nyari Lift Irrigation Scheme in Saurashtra.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone of Jodiya Desalination Plant and Und-3 to Venu-2 Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Later in the day, Modi will also launch railway projects including conversion of rail tracks to broad gauge and flag off the Bandra-Jamnagar Humsafar Express in Jamnagar.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation pf 28.28 km second phase of the Ahemadabad Metro as part of metro rail commissioning programmer. Further, the PM ewill attend a grand function in Umiya Dham temple complex.

4th March 2019- a historic day for the wonderful people of Ahmedabad. Phase-1 of the Ahmedabad Metro is going to be inaugurated. This project will further 'Ease of Living' for the people of Ahmedabad. The foundation stone for Phase-2 of the Metro will also be laid. pic.twitter.com/MGxWaccYqP - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2019

On Tuesday, Modi will go to Vastral to launch PM-SYM and contributory pension scheme for workers in unorganised sector with a monthly income up to Rs 15,000.

The pension scheme was announced in the Union Budget of this year. The scheme assures a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 to unorganised workers after attaining the age of 60 years.

A visit to Annapurna Dham Trust in Adalaj, Gandhinagar is also on Tuesday's schedulewhere PM Modi will lay foundation stones of Shikshan Bhavan and Vidhyarthi Bhavan.