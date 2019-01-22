Airtel launches Rs 1,699 plan to take on Jio; offers 365 days validity, 1GB daily data

Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has unveiled a Rs 1,699 long-term prepaid recharge plan that will offer unlimited calling, data, and SMS benefits like the other combo packages from Airtel. The plan has a validity of 365 days. Before Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL and Reliance Jio had introduced yearly plans. Airtel's long term plan will go against Reliance Jio's Rs 1,699 yearly plan. Unlike Jio, Bharti Airtel has not put any Fair Usage Policy (FUP) on its unlimited voice calling features. To begin with, Airtel would be launching the Rs 1,699 plan in Himachal Pradesh circle and would soon launch it in other circles as well.

Salient features of Bharti Airtel 1,699 plan

The Airtel Rs 1,699 prepaid recharge is said to offer unlimited STD, roaming, and local calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 1GB data benefit per day. There is no FUP on Airtel's unlimited calling benefits. The subscribers of this plan include Airtel TV's premium content. The Airtel TV app offers premium content like movies and other exclusive shows.

Yearly recharge plans of all the telecom service providers compared

Bharti Airtel: With the validity of 365 days, Airtel offers unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. Airtel's Rs 1,699 plan also includes unlimited roaming, and 100 free SMS daily. Last but not least, the plan also comes with 1GB daily 2G/3G/4G data.

Vodafone & Idea Cellular: Both the telecom operators also have annual plans priced at Rs 1,499. The plan offers unlimited local and national calling, daily cap of 100 SMS, and 1GB daily 2G/3G/4G data. After exceeding the daily limit, Vodafone users can enjoy the high-speed internet downloads at 50 paise per MB.

Reliance Jio: Jio is the biggest competitor of Airetl and has a similar Rs 1,699 plan. Reliance Jio's yearly plan offers unlimited local, roaming, and STD calls (except Mumbai and Delhi). It also offers 1.5GB of data and daily 100 SMS messages. Jio users also get free Jio Apps access.

BSNL: BSNL has two yearly plans i.e. Rs 1,699 and Rs 2099. The Rs 1,699 plan offers unlimited local, roaming, and STD calls (except Mumbai & Delhi). It also provides benefits of 2GB of daily data with FUP, post which speed will be reduced to 80kbps. The Rs 2,099 plan provides benefits of 4GB of daily data with FUP, post which speed will be reduced to 80kbps.

