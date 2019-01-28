Airtel re-launches Rs 100 and Rs 500 prepaid plans; here're the details

Bharti Airtel is doing everything to survive and maintain its leadership position in the highly competitive Indian telecom market. The company has brought back Rs 100 and Rs 500 prepaid recharge packs which were discontinued last year. Both the 'talk time' recharges offer an outgoing validity of 28 days respectively and also come with lifetime activation validity. At the moment both the plans have been launched and are available on the 'MyAirtel' app. Earlier in December last year, Airtel had introduced minimum recharge plans with limited validity. The plan wasn't received well and users migrated to other telecom operators who offered lifetime validity.

To opt for the new Rs 100 and Rs 500 prepaid recharge packs, subscribers will have to go to the 'Talktime' section of the'MyAirtel' app under the 'Best Plans' menu under prepaid segment. User who opt for the Rs 100 pack, will now get a talk time of Rs 81.75 along with an outgoing validity of 28 days with lifetime activation validity for incoming calls. On the other hand, users who buy Rs 500 prepaid recharge pack will get talk time worth Rs 420.73. The Rs 500 prepaid recharge pack also comes with an outgoing validity of 28 days as well as a lifetime activation validity.

Last week, Bharti Airtel launched Rs 1,699 plan which offered unlimited STD, roaming, and local calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 1GB data benefit per day. The Rs 1,699 plan came with no FUP and also offered the Airtel TV's premium content. Airtel has Rs 597 plan which comes with 168 days validity and there is also a Rs 998 plan with 336 days validity. Both plans come with unlimited calling and 12GB data, which gets recharged after every 28 days. The Rs 597 plan ships with 6GB data which is valid for 28 days.

Meanwhile, both Rs 100 and Rs 500 recharge plans are live but it is uncler whether they are available for Airtel subscribers in all the regions.

With the companies battling to acquire new users and retain the existing ones, the customers have emerged as the biggest gainer. The entry of Reliance Jio has forced other telecom operators to introduce fresh and cheap prepaid plans and Airtel is doing to same to maintain its number one position.

