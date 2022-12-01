Binance U.S to bid for Voyager, Zhao confirms

The recent FTX scam has caused a wild stir in the crypto industry. While firms like Genesis and a few others are grappling to sustain in the market, Changpeng Zhao, CEO, Binance confirms a bid for Voyager Digital - a centralized crypto lender. The firm filed for bankruptcy in September this year. Binance confirmed. When Voyager Digital found itself in crosshairs, FTX which is now defunct had plans to acquire the firm. At the same time, Binance had stepped back from pursuing the deal citing U.S government security concerns. Several comments have been thrown at Zhao for being born in China and Binance has been called a chinese exchange for the same reason. To which Zhao responded in a blog post.‘’I am a Canadian citizen, period’’, he said.

Digital Voyager that filed for bankruptcy in September, 2022 was supposed to be acquired by FTX exchange. FTX bought the assets after a series of bidding rounds. Its bid was worth roughly $1.42bn and was set at a fair market value of the crypto lender’s assets at $111m. FTX deliberately spread rumors that Binance may fall in a legal spat if it acquires Voyager Digital owing to U.S securities concerns.