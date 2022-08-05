Crypto Investment Plan by CoinDCX

Investing is a continuous process of saving and investing at regular intervals. The best way to invest in crypto assets is to invest regularly, over a long period of time. To help make your investment journey easier CoinDCX has launched its all-new Crypto Investment Plan (CIP) feature!

So how does the CIP by CoinDCX benefit the crypto investors in India?

Given the high volatility of the crypto market, it is critical to invest systematically over a long period of time. The CIP feature introduced by CoinDCX helps you in building a consistent investment behaviour within the crypto domain. You do not need to keep a constant tab on the crypto market. Just invest and relax!

Simply put, the CIP feature helps you in the following ways:

Rupee-Cost Averaging: CIP helps in lowering the market volatility risk in the long run.

Compounding: CIP instalments smartly enable wealth creation over the long-term period. Your earnings are reinvested and you benefit from the power of compounding.

Discipline: CIP instalments are made at regular intervals, i.e. weekly on a predetermined day.

Convenience: CIP is a hassle-free process as the amount is automatically debited from a fiat Wallet and invested in the scheme chosen by the investor.

Flexibility: Investors can choose their preferred instalments, starting from as low as INR 200 and up to INR 2000.

No Lock-In Period: You can continue your CIP instalments for as long as you like and cancel anytime as per your convenience.