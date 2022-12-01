Ethereum Developers to consider Eight Proposals for the Upcoming Hardfork: Shanghai Upgrade

On 24 November, 2022 – after a detailed meeting on the Ethereum Upgrade, developers on the project decided to consider eight Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) for inclusion in the network’s upcoming hardfork known as ‘Shanghai‘. This hard fork is expected to unlock the Beacon Chain staked ETH withdrawals and might include proposals that address the issue of scalability and others designed to improve the EVM or the Ethereum Virtual Machine. However, the main thing to note is that, so far, there has been no consensus on the timeline for the upgrade. The meeting concluded with a list of EIPs that were put in the CFI list or ‘considered for inclusion’.

