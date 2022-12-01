Is this why DASH price may rally up to 50%

Dash (DASH) is the third largest privacy focused crypto by market cap and is quite well known in the crypto circles. Of late, it has been under pressure as many countries, including India and some in the EU have proposed or already have expressed their interest to completely curtail the use of these kinds of privacy tokens.

Privacy coins are essentially cryptos that are designed in a way to protect the privacy of the user and their transactions on the blockchain. But in Dash’s case, privacy remains an optional feature and is focused more on enabling near instant payment functionality on its platform and improve its utility in that sector.

To add to that, DASH price rallied over 30% in the past two days post the FTX collapse that happened two weeks ago - and from our analysis, everything from technical structures and on-chain metrics indicate underlying positivity in the crypto and thus things look very optimistic for DASH price in the immediate future. Many on-chain metrics, ranging from the development activity to HODLer behavior point to underlying bullish sentiment in the crypto. Hence, combining the technical observations from above, a 50% rally from current levels doesn’t seem too much of a farfetched idea.

