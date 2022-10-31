Top crypto News: Pancakeswap proposes to Deploy on Aptos Mainnet

The team of developers at PancakeSwap proposed to migrate the platform on Aptos Mainnet for its secure and easy-to-use infrastructure. According to the proposal, PancakeSwap is currently deployed on the BNB chain and clocks a transaction volume of $47 million.

The proposal cited that the Aptos blockchain ecosystem has a vibrant developer community and some partnerships with developers in the pipeline. This makes up a great opportunity for PancakeSwap to get a wider community for its products.

If the community passes the proposal laid by developers the platform will migrate the four main features: swaps, farms, pools, and initial farm offerings on Aptos by Q4 2022. A vote for the proposal will be conducted today.

Aptos currently handles 16 transactions per second which is notably high compared to its earlier performance (4 transactions per second).

Besides developing a robust and developer-friendly blockchain, Aptos’s products include Aptos Name Service, Aptos explorer and the Petra wallet which is the gateway to learn more about dApps on Aptos.

Aptos Labs raised $150 million in July, 2022 to support the development of its programming language called Move, as well to expand the team and continue maintaining ecosystem funds to collaborate with developers and grow its community.

