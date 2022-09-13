Top Crypto News Today: Blockchain technology being explored by Maharashtra government for property data!

Blockchain's impact on industries is increasing rapidly. The technology has the potential to disrupt all the industries of the modern world with its decentralisation and mutual trust behaviour. Financial services were the early adopters of blockchain, but presently, every industry wants to try this technology. Supply-chain, healthcare, social media, entertainment, energy, gambling, gaming, robotics, analytics, marketing, real estate, retail & e-commerce, education, charity, legal, art and social media industries have their projects already proliferating in the market. The Maharashtra government has announced that they are developing a blockchain that will store the data of registration of the property owners.

The blockchain will not only store the e-registration data but also help in authenticating it. So far a total of 417 developers in the state have opted for this e-registration system.

Soon after the Maharashtra government started the process of e-registration for newly constructed properties, yesterday, on 6 September 2022, the state government announced that it has developed a blockchain technology that will help in storing the e-registration data of the owners. This data can then be shared with relevant stakeholders including property buyers, government authorities, and financial institutions that were involved in funding the purchase.

Also Read: Top Crypto News Today: Maharashtra Govt explores Blockchain Technology for property e-registrations