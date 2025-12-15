Apple releases iOS 26.2 update: Here’s everything new announced

Apple has rolled out a new iPhone update, iOS 26.2, bringing new customisation features, upgrades, and improvements to the user experience. This is the second major update under iOS 26, after multiple developer and public beta releases. With the iOS 26.2 update, Apple has introduced new features like offline lyrics support for Apple Music, AirDrop Code for file sharing, security alerts, and more.

iOS 26.2 update: What’s new

With the iOS 26.2 update, Apple has added an extra layer of security to AirDrop. Now, for every file shared with an unknown contact, users will have to enter the AirDrop code, which will be generated in the receiver's device. This code will be entered on the sender's device for seamless file transfer, and it will last up to 30 days.

Furthermore, Apple Music now supports offline lyrics, allowing users to catch up with lyrics when not connected to WiFi or cellular data. In addition, the Favourite Songs playlist has now been shifted to Top Picks on the home tab.

In the notification section of the Settings app, Apple has included a new Enhanced Safety Alerts section that will alert iPhone users of imminent threats like earthquakes, floods, natural disasters, or any other emergencies. However, it's only limited to the United States region as of now.

Furthermore, iPhone users will also support alarms for Reminders, allowing users to stay on top of their urgent tasks. It will also include a snooze option and Live Activity support. Apple also brings improvements for users to customise the opacity of the Liquid Glass UI in the lock screen. These are some of the major updates and new features of iOS 26.2, and Apple has listed plenty of other features in its release notes.

How to install the iOS 26.2 update?

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Locate General and click on Software Update.

Step 3: The iPhone will automatically scan for a new update.

Step 4: Click on “Download & Install” and activate the installation process.

Step 5: Once the download is complete, your iPhone will restart and install the update automatically.