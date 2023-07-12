CoinDCX focuses on enriching user experience on its platform; appoints Rajnish Vedi as Head of Customer Experience

CoinDCX, India's leading and most valued crypto exchange, has appointed Rajnish Vedi as the Head of Customer Experience. The company has over 15 million users, and with Rajnish’s appointment, the company is looking at bolstering the customer journey and experience on its platform. Rajnish comes in with a rich experience of nearly two decades, and before joining CoinDCX, he was VP, Customer Experience at MakeMyTrip.

In his new role at CoinDCX, Rajnish will be instrumental in building CoinDCX's superior user experience. He will lead CoinDCX's customer experience across all product lines, including self-help platforms, voice and back office inquiries and core product experience. His efforts will be directed towards improving the NPS (Net Promoter Score) and CSAT (Customer Satisfaction Score) by building seamless customer journeys, transparent customer communication and top-notch customer support practice. In his previous stints at MakeMyTrip and HCL, Rajnish has designed and implemented successful digital innovation and transformation programmes to exceed user demands and enhance overall digital experience. Rajnish’s past experience will come in use to help make the web3 journey more user-friendly at CoinDCX.

CoinDCX hopes to underpin and augment its growth through its customer centricity. Last year, the company built a seamless self-support flow for users through the introduction of a synchronous live agent chat, which has resulted in faster redressal of queries. A dedicated support center page on the CoinDCX app, a refreshed web support page, and a new FAQ section were created as self-serve channels. Most recently, bots have been introduced on the live chat to expedite query resolution. The company has plans to also introduce dynamic BOTs in the near future using AI, which will help predict user needs and provide information to them proactively.

As a testament to its success in prioritising customer satisfaction and ensuring seamless interactions across every touchpoint, CoinDCX recently won Quantic India’s CX Excellence Award 2023 for ‘Best Use of Chat Support (FinTech)’. By leveraging cutting-edge chat support technology, the company has been able to enhance its customers' journey and create personalised and efficient interactions, resulting in improved response times, prompt issue resolution, and overall customer satisfaction.

Commenting on the appointment, Mridul Gupta, COO, CoinDCX, said, “We are delighted to welcome Rajnish on board. CoinDCX offers simplified crypto investing for the masses, and we have always put customer centricity at the heart of our business. Rajnish will be the key architect in taking our vision forward for building a customer-first organisation as we progress towards our next phase of growth. This will be specially important as we onboard new-to-crypto users and launch new crypto-first products. He will be working closely with product, operations and support teams to deliver superior customer experience across our products.”

Speaking on this, Rajnish Vedi, Head of Customer Experience, CoinDCX, said “I am excited to be a part of this dynamic sector and help enhance the experience for CoinDCX's customers. I will be working on enhancing the customer experience of the existing 15 million users, by offering seamless and faster query resolutionAlso, as crypto and web3 proliferates further, these new-to-crypto customers,, will require handholding and a seamless experience on the platform. I am looking forward to partnering with the business units, and mobilising my expertise to further enhance the company’s customer experience and set higher benchmarks for the web3 industry.”

CoinDCX is continually working to improve its user experience, recognizing the importance of creating a platform that offers impeccable customer experience for new-to-crypto audience and crypto natives alike. The company is growing its talent pool and hiring across all areas as it creates innovative products and services for users.