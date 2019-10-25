Buying gold on Dhanteras, Diwali? SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank offer discounts, cashbacks

With Dhanteras being celebrated across the country today and Diwali just two days away, you may have plans to buy gold this festive season. Apart from discount and cashback offers from leading jewellers such as PC Jeweller, Tanishq and Senco Gold, banks such as State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are offering attractive discounts and offers if you make gold purchase using their credit and debit cards and from their branches. Here's a look at offers from some of the top banks on purchase of gold this Dhanteras and Diwali:

ICICI Bank offers on gold purchase

ICICI Bank is giving offer on purchase of digital gold. On buying digital gold worth Rs 1,000 and more through internet banking, the lender has announced gold back offer of 30 mg. You will get gold-back in terms of SafeGold balance under the offer which is valid from October 8, 2019 and October 25, 2019.

The bank will send gold-back to the customer's account within 14 days of the end date of the offer. The offer is valid only on the first transaction in digital gold and is valid for 5,000 customers.

Under this offer, you can ask for doorstep delivery of available gold balance in standard gold products such as coins and bars by paying a delivery charge of flat Rs 99. This gold back offer is valid from October 20, 2019 to October 25, 2019 for the first 200 deliveries per day.

Dhanteras 2019: Should you buy sovereign gold bond instead of physical gold?

ICICI Bank - TBZ offer on gold purchase

If you buy jewellery from TBZ company-owned stores, you will get 5% cashback on minimum purchase of Rs 50,000 by using ICICI Bank credit card.

Maximum cashback allowed is Rs 5,000 per card. Those buying gold on EMI transactions on credit card cannot avail the offer which is valid from September 28 to October 29, 2019. Cashback under this offer will be credited on or before January 30, 2020.

ICICI Bank- Kalyan Jewellers offer on gold purchase

If you purchase jewellery with ICICI Bank credit card at Kalyan Jewellers store, you can get 5% cashback on minimum shopping of Rs 30,000. Rs 5,000 is the maximum cashback per card. This offer which runs from September 27 to October 27, 2019 is not valid on EMI purchase.

Happy Dhanteras 2019: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp status, stickers and wallpapers

If you buy gold from Tanishq stores via HDFC Bank credit or debit cards between September 28 and October 29, 2019, then you can avail the following discounts:

- Rs 2,500 discount on spends between Rs 50,000 to Rs 99,000

- Rs 5,000 discount on spends between Rs 100,000 to Rs 249,999

- Rs 10,000 discount on spends above Rs 250,000

HDFC Bank- Reliance Jewels offer

If you buy gold from Reliance Jewels stores, you can get 10% cashback on minimum spending of Rs 10,000 using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

You can avail maximum cashback of Rs 2,500 under the offer which is valid from September 28 and December 31, 2019.

Dhanteras 2019: Jewellers offer attractive discounts, cashbacks on gold purchase

HDFC Bank offer for buying gold at other stores

If you use HDFC Bank Debit Card on purchase of gold in other stores, you can get Rs 1,000 cashback after spending Rs 20,000 or more. The offer is valid from October 21 and October 26, 2019.

If you buy gold from October 21 and October 26, 2019 using HDFC Bank credit cards, you can get 5 times reward points on all jewellery spends. The offer is valid on minimum transaction of Rs 20,000. You can get maximum 5,000 reward points under the offer.

SBI Card-Senco offer on jewellery purchase

- Rs 100 off per gram on gold jewellery

- Up to 20% off on diamond jewellery

- 10% off on making charges of platinum jewellery

- 10% off on gem stones

SBI Card-ORRA offer on jewellery purchase

-Flat 10% off on diamond studded gold and platinum jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh and above

SBI Card-KIAH Jewellery offer on jewellery purchase

- Flat 25% off on purchase of diamond jewellery