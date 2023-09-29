Petrol and diesel price chart on Sept 29: Check current rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on September 29: Petrol and diesel rates were kept constant across all major cities on Friday, September 29. The rates of petrol and diesel have been on the same level over the last one year following a major revision in rates on May 21, 2022. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a welcome move, cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. Since then, the prices have seen minor ups and downs in some states.

On Friday, September 29, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol prices touched Rs 106.31 per litre, which is the highest among all the metropolitan cities. The diesel rate is Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is Rs 106.31 per litre, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per liter.

In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 102.63 per litre, and diesel is Rs 94.24 per litre.

There were minor price fluctuations in some states like, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana as the prices of petrol and diesel change from state to state as the prices are inclusive of levies, such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 90.05

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.66

Diesel: Rs 89.54

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.79

Diesel: Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Oil prices fell in early trade on Friday after a recent rally, as profit-taking and expectations of supply increases by Russia and Saudi Arabia outweighed forecasts of positive demand from China during its Golden Week holiday. Brent November futures which expire on Friday were down 21 cents to $95.17 per barrel. Brent December futures lost 10 cents to trade at $93.00 per barrel at 0055 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell 8 cents to $91.63 per barrel.

Energy prices surged after crude stocks at a key storage hub fell to their lowest since July last year. Crude inventories in Cushing, Oklahoma fell to 22 million barrels in the fourth week of September — hovering close to the operational minimum, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Crude oil is the catalyst for higher inflation and the US Fed is committed to bring inflation down. The US Fed Chairman already gave signals for one more rate hike by this year end and also advocates for higher interest rates for a longer period to contain inflation.

In September, OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia extended its 1 million barrel per day voluntary crude oil production cut until the end of the year. It brings Saudi’s crude output to near 9 million barrels per day.

"Traders are worried that the higher inflation and interest rates could impact oil demands and they booked profits. However, output cuts from the OPEC+ and a decline in US oil stocks continue to support crude oil prices at lower levels. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $90.10–89.40 and resistance is at $91.90–92.50 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 7,530-7,450, while resistance is at Rs 7,710–7,780," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.