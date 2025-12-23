Multibagger agri stock is down 49% from record high, recovery in 2026?

Multibagger stock: Shares of Shakti Pumps are down 49% from their record high this year. Shakti Pumps shares hit a record high of Rs 1,398 on January 9, 2025. However, the multibagger stock has recovered 24% in two weeks, signalling a short-term recovery.

The multibagger stock has gained 334% in two years and risen 991% in three years.

In the current session, the stock was trading 0.97% higher at Rs 720.80. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 8894.53 crore.

The agri stock fell 1.32% to Rs 713.90 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 723.45. Total 1.34 lakh shares of Shakti Pumps changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.64 crore. Market cap of the firm fell to to Rs 8809 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 53.2, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone. Shakti Pumps shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but stand higher than the 10 day, 20 day and 30 day moving averages.

Shakti Pumps stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 549 on December 10, 2025.

Anand Rathi has a price target of Rs 1,050 on the stock. The brokerage said that the Indian Solar Pump market is set to grow at an 11% CAGR to FY30, aided by the PM-KUSUM scheme. The company has an order book of Rs 1,350 crore and a revenue target of Rs 3,000 crore for financial year 2026. It plans to double its capacity to 10 lakh pumps and establish a 2.2 GW DCR cell line for backward integration. The brokerage believes Shakti Pumps will be the biggest beneficiary of the Solar Pumps industry with a 25% market share.

Shakti Pumps India Limited is a business of manufacturing multiple kinds of pumps including the ones which are submersible, solar, pressure booster, agricultural and a few others, which are used for domestic, industrial and agricultural purposes. The company exports their pumps to almost 100 countries.