Petrol and diesel prices for September 12: Check revised rates for your city here

Petrol and diesel prices on September 12: Indian oil companies have kept the petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday, September 12, in all major cities almost at the same level with minor tweaks.

On Tuesday, after the daily revision of prices, petrol in Delhi is available for Rs 96.72 a litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol can be bought for Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre.

While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre.

The fuel prices saw some revision in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab.

Petrol prices in Noida are Rs 96.79 and diesel prices are at Rs 89.96 per liter. In Ghaziabad, the price of diesel has been raised to Rs 96.58 per liter and diesel is available Rs 89.75 per liter.

In Lucknow, petrol is available for Rs 96.57 and diesel can purchased for Rs 89.76 per litre. Whereas, in Patna, petrol has become Rs 107.24 and diesel Rs 94.04 per litre. In Chandigarh, diesel has become Rs 96.20 per liter and diesel Rs 84.26 per liter. Petrol in Bhopal has become Rs 108.65 and diesel Rs 93.90 per liter.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 88.95

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.66

Diesel: Rs 89.54

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.79

Diesel: Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Crude oil prices

Crude oil prices experienced a marginal decline of -0.14 per cent to settle at 7248, with several factors influencing the market sentiment. Notably, Saudi Arabia and Russia's joint decision to extend voluntary supply cuts of 1.3 million barrels per day until year-end helped tighten global oil supplies.

This move aimed to support oil prices, reflecting concerns about the supply-demand balance. However, concerns about sluggish economic growth in China, the largest global crude importer, continued to weigh on commodity markets. Brent crude futures hovered just above $90 a barrel on Tuesday.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its 2024 oil demand growth forecast to 1 million barrels per day, citing lacklustre macroeconomic conditions. The dollar index also slipped from 6-month highs and supported crude oil prices. The US CPI inflation data and EU monetary policy outcomes could give further directions to global oil markets.

"Although Saudi Arabia and Russia last week announced supply cuts, the move was overshadowed by continuing concerns over the recovery in Chinese economic activity. On Monday the U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said that China's economic problems were more likely to have a local impact than affect the US. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $86.40–85.80 and resistance is at $88.00–88.80 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 7,140-7,070, while resistance is at Rs 7,340–7,420," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.