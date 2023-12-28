Petrol and diesel prices on December 28: Check current rates per litre in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on December 28: Oil marketing companies in the country, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), have released the latest rates of petrol and diesel for all states. State-owned oil marketing companies have temporarily abandoned the daily price revision of petrol, diesel since last year.

Like most days, the fuel prices were more or less constant or at the same level in most cities on December 7, Thursday.

For more than a year, the price of petrol in Delhi has been Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel following suit at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol amounts to Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per liter. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per liter.

There were minor tweaks in some states, such as Uttarakhand, Goa, Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

The last country-wide revision was done on May 21, 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

Revised Price chart here:

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 90.05

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.84

Diesel: Rs 89.72

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.59

Diesel: Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Citizens can check the fuel prices by following the given steps:

Customers using Indian Oil outlets can RSP and their city code to 9224992249 to know the current price.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) customers can get information by sending an SMS "RSP" with the city code to 9223112222.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) consumers can know the latest price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.



Crude Oil

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday as persistent fears over escalating tensions in the Middle East outweighed easing concerns about transport disruptions as some global shipping firms said they were returning to the Red Sea route.

Brent crude futures climbed 20 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $79.85 a barrel by 0133 GMT. US WTI crude futures were up 24 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $74.35 a barrel.

Prices dropped nearly 2 per cent on Wednesday as major shipping firms began returning to the Red Sea. Crude oil prices experienced another decline on Wednesday, reversing earlier session gains, as a multi-national task force deployment in the Red Sea and the resumption of shipping traffic weighed on the market.

"Despite the temporary suspension of routes through the Suez Canal and Red Sea earlier this month due to the task force deployment, several dozen container vessels are expected to resume travel in the coming weeks. The anticipation of increased shipping activity contributed to the slip in crude oil prices. However, hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut and weakness in the dollar index could offer support to prices. The commodity finds support in the range of $73.70–73.10, with resistance at $74.90-75.60 for the current session. In INR, crude oil has a support level at Rs 6,110-5,980, while resistance is identified at Rs 6,290-6,380," said Rahul Kalantri, Vice President, Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

Also read: GIFT Nifty up 61 points: Asian markets, crude oil prices, dollar movement, & more