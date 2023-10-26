Petrol and diesel prices on October 26: Check current rates per litre in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities

Petrol and diesel prices on October 26: Like most days, oil marketing companies kept the petrol and diesel prices constant or at the same level on October 26, Thursday. State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have temporarily abandoned the daily price revision of petrol, diesel since last year.

The last country-wide revision was done on May 21, 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

For more than a year, the price of petrol in Delhi has been Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel is being sold for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol amounts to Rs 106.31 per liter, while diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 per liter. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per liter.

On Thursday, petrol prices have gone down by 42 paise and diesel by 41 paise in Haryana. In Chhattisgarh, the prices of petrol and diesel have dipped by 50 and 49 paise, respectively. In Uttar Pradesh, petrol and diesel are being sold 43 paise cheaper.

Petrol has become cheaper by 25 paise and diesel by 22 paise in Madhya Pradesh. In West Bengal, the price of petrol has gone down by 48 paise and that of diesel by 45 paise.

Revised Price chart here:

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 90.05

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.71

Diesel: Rs 89.59

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.65

Diesel: Rs 89.82

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75



Crude oil price

Oil prices were almost at the same level during the early trade on Thursday as the market weighed mixed drivers, eyeing tensions in the Middle East while digesting a rise in US crude stockpiles. Around 6 am on Thursday, WTI crude was being sold at $ 85.54 per barrel. Brent crude was trading at $90.28 per barrel at 6 AM on Thursday.

In September, the import of crude oil by India touched a 12-month low of 17.80 million tonnes (MT) mainly due to lower requirement due to autumn refinery maintenance and lower consumption during monsoons.

According to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), crude oil imports on a provisional basis declined by 5 per cent month on month, but were higher by 6 per cent on an annual basis. According to Vortexa, India bought around 4.196 million barrels per day (mb/d) of crude oil, which is the lowest in FY24.

Earlier, OPEC monthly oil market report had highlighted that India’s crude imports are expected to be lower in September due to the monsoon season slashing domestic needs, before picking up again in October ahead of the festive season.

