The country's premier industrial house Tata Group's firms have on old history of paying strong dividends. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is leading the Tata Group in terms of dividend consistency and shareholder payouts. It highlights Tata Group companies that have rewarded investors through regular dividends and strong cash generation.

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Here's a list of top five dividend paying companies of the Tata Group.

TCS

TCS has distributed massive dividends over the last 10 years, making it one of India’s strongest dividend-paying stocks. The company follows a shareholder-friendly capital allocation policy and returns a large portion of free cash flow to investors as dividends. In FY25, TCS reportedly paid Rs 126 per share in total dividends, including interim and special dividends. It has a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Tata Technologies

Recent dividend yield has been around 1.8%–2.1% for the stock, depending on share price movements. Tata Technologies has shown consistent dividends since listing. It has paid both regular and special dividends and strong cash-flow-backed payouts.

Tata Elxsi

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Tata Elxsi has built a strong long-term dividend track record, with payouts rising significantly over the past decade. The company generally pays a final dividend once every year.

Latest Dividend

Tata Elxsi declared a ?75 per share final dividend for FY26.

Ex-dividend date: 11 June 2025 (for previous FY payout cycle).

Recent dividend yield has been around 1.5%–1.8%, depending on stock price movements.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles

The firm has a long dividend history, though payouts were irregular during weaker auto cycles and became stronger again after profitability improved. Current dividend yield has been around 1.6%–1.8% depending on stock price.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel has one of the longest dividend histories among Tata Group companies. The company has regularly rewarded shareholders, though payouts fluctuate depending on the steel cycle and profitability. Dividend yield recently has been around 1.7%–2.3%, depending on share price movement.