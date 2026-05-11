'Buy Mazagon Dock instead of BEML'; analyst's views on Tejas Networks| Daily Calls on BTTV

Mazagon Dock, Tejas Networks: Shares of Mazagon Dock and Tejas Networks featured on the 'Daily Calls' show on BTTV on May 11, 2026. Kiran Jani, Head of Technical Research at Jainam Broking replied to investors' and traders' queries on these stocks.

Mazagon Dock

The analyst advised to buy Mazagon Dock stock instead of BEML stock.

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Go long on Mazagon, he said. The stock is trading near Rs 2500. It has formed a double bottom pattern breakout, falling channel pattern breakout. The stock price is facing resistance of 200 day DMA. The chart pattern looks lucrative. One can fix a stop loss of Rs 2,500 for a target of Rs 2700 to Rs 2800 in the short term.



Tejas Networks

On the Tata Group stock Jani said, the stock saw a good rally from Rs 300 to Rs 500 recently. Now, after hitting the Rs 500 level, the stock is retesting its previous resistance and retesting its 200 day moving average. After a year, the stock is sustaining its 200 day DMA. Go long at CMP for dips toward Rs 450 to Rs 460. Stop loss can be fixed at Rs 440.

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