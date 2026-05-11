HAL shares approach 52-week high: Price targets, technicals and more 

HAL share price today: Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) have approached their 52 week high amid the current market rally. Despite today's correction, Sensex has gained over 6% in FY27 and Nifty has risen 7% during the period.

HAL stock ended on a flat note today at Rs 4756 against the previous close of Rs 4787 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.18 lakh crore. The share touched an intraday high of Rs 4806. HAL shares hit a 52 week high of Rs 5166 on May 16, 2025.

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The defence stock has limited scope for rally signals its RSI, which lies at 78. An RSI above 70 indicates the stock is oversold on charts.

HAL shares stand higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 16% in a month and risen 215% in three years.

CLSA has an 'Outperform' call on the stock with a price target of Rs 5,175 against Rs 5,436 earlier.

The brokerage has trimmed its FY26-28 EPS estimates by 3%-6%, factoring in potential delays in GE engine deliveries during FY27. However, HAL is cheapest pure-play defence stock, given its strong positioning in the sector, according to CLSA

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HAL's order book stood at Rs 2.54 lakh crore at the end of last fiscal against Rs 1.89 lakh crore a year ago.

Another brokerage Citi has a BUY rating on Hindustan Aeronautics stock with a target price of Rs 5,560.

According to Citi, recent headlines around the F414 engine programme reinforce the company’s medium-term growth pipeline, particularly in relation to the Tejas Mk2 programme.

While execution risks and timelines around commercial formalisation remain key monitorables, the development is seen improving order visibility going forward.

The brokerage also noted that the evolving programme could strengthen HAL’s role in the AMCA project, irrespective of final assembly arrangements.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Aeronautics will announce its Q4 earnings on May 14, 2026.

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The defence major reported a 30 percent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit in Q3 of teh last fiscal. Net profit rose to Rs 1,866.7 crore for the October–December quarter of FY26, backed by higher deliveries against previously secured orders.

Revenue from operations rose 10.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 7,698.8 crore in the December 2025 quarter compared with Rs 6,957.3 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures. The company's products include HAWK, light combat aircraft (LCA), SU-30 MKI, intermediate jet trainer (IJT), DORNIER and HTT-40.