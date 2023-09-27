Petrol and diesel prices on September 27: Check current rates per litre in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on September 27: Like most days, oil marketing companies have kept the petrol and diesel prices constant or at the same level on September, Wednesday. Every day, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise the petrol and diesel prices. Following which, there are minor ups and downs depending on various taxes and levies imposed on the fuel prices.

In Delhi, the price of petrol on Thursday is Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol demands a higher price of Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel following suit at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol amounts to Rs 106.31 per litre, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per liter. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per litre, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per litre.

The fuel prices saw some revision in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

The petrol and diesel prices were increased by 25 paise in Uttar Pradesh. In West Bengal, petrol has become costlier by 42 paise and diesel by 39 paise. Petrol has become costlier by 32 and 30 paise in Maharashtra. Besides, prices of petrol and diesel were increased in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

In Rajasthan, petrol has become cheaper by 19 paise and diesel by 17 paise. The prices of petrol and diesel have also been reduced in Haryana.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 88.95

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.66

Diesel: Rs 89.54

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.79

Diesel: Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a major relief, reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel on May 21, 2022. Since then, the prices have seen minor ups and downs.

Crude oil prices

Oil prices rose slightly in the early Asian trade on Wednesday, extending a rebound from the prior session as the prospect of tighter supplies helped markets look past concerns over rising interest rates and their impact on the economy.

The dollar index hit a 10-month high due to safe-haven demand and weakness in the euro. As per the US petroleum institute’s report released on Tuesday, crude oil inventories in the US increased by 1.6 million barrels last week and also limited gains of crude oil.

"Crude oil witnessed high volatility but recovered from two-week lows amid tight global supply conditions. The US crude oil stocks are also at 40-year lows which supported crude oil prices. However, strength in the dollar index and worries of the U.S. shutdown limited gains of crude oil. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $89.50–88.80 and resistance is at $91.20–91.80 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 7,450-7,380, while resistance is at Rs 7,640–7,700," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

“WTI Crude oil futures pared early losses and closed higher above $90 per bbl on Tuesday, as a tightening market outweighed gains in the greenback and demand concerns from higher interest rates. Diesel shipments from Russia have slowed in recent days, as the nation temporarily banned fuel exports. Meanwhile, API inventory data released earlier today showed that stocks of crude oil in the US rose by 1.586 million barrels during the previous week and investors keenly await EIA data later today. Oil prices might remain buoyed for the day as Chinese industrial profits rose at the fastest pace in at least more than a year in August (17.2% y/y),” said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP – Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

Industry data showed a drop in US fuel and distillate inventories, indicating that fuel consumption in the world’s largest economy remained consistent, despite the end of the travel-heavy summer season.

The data came on the heels of a fuel export ban in Russia, which is set to tighten fuel supplies in large swathes of Europe and Asia. Recent crude production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, which are set to continue until the end of the year, also pointed to substantially tighter oil supplies in the coming months.

Also read: Suzlon Energy shares in news today as Crisil upgrades ratings

Also read: Reliance Industries shares in news on report ADIA may invest $600 million in retail biz