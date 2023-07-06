Petrol, diesel prices on July 6: Check current rates in your city here

Petrol, diesel prices on July 6: Petrol and diesel prices remained constant on July 6 (Thursday). Costs have been steady for more than a year now after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel in May last year.

In Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre today. In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 106.31 per liter, diesel is being sold for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is Rs 106.31 per liter today, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per liter. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be purchased at Rs 94.24 per litre.

There were minor rate ups and downs in some states, such as Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Bihar.

In Rajasthan, petrol price has gone down by 81 paise and diesel by 73 paise. Petrol has become cheaper by 50 paise and diesel by 49 paise in Chhattisgarh. There were minor tweaks in prices in Bihar, Himachal, MP and Uttar Pradesh.

In Maharashtra, petrol has become expensive by 59 paise and diesel by 57 paise. Also, there is a slight increase of 22 paise in the price of petrol and diesel in Jharkhand.

Here’s a look at fuel prices in other cities:

Cities Petrol price on June 21 Diesel price on June 20 New Delhi Petrol rate: Rs Rs 96.72 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre Noida Petrol rate: Rs 96.65 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 90.08 per litre Ghaziabad Petrol rate: Rs 96.44 a litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.75 a litre Chennai Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre Kolkata Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre Mumbai Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre Lucknow Petrol rate: Rs 96.54 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.75 per litre Gurugram Petrol rate: Rs 96.84 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 90.05 per litre Shimla Petrol rate: Rs 97.55 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 86.30 per litre

International crude oil prices

Oil prices were little changed in early Asian trade on Thursday as the prospect of tighter supply with output cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia and a bigger-than-expected drop in US crude stocks were offset by worries over a sluggish demand recovery in China, Reuters reported. Brent crude futures were down 2 cents to $76.63 a barrel after settling up 0.5 per cent the previous day. US West Texas Intermediate crude traded at $71.90 a barrel, up 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent.

“Crude oil extended gains in a highly volatile session amid larger supply cuts from the OPEC+ and increased oil demand from the US during holidays. Saudi Arabia said that it will continue its strategic output cuts of 1.0 million barrels in August while Russia and Algeria could also reduce exports of 5,00,000 bpd and 2,00,000 bpd, respectively, in August. Larger than expected supply cuts from the OPEC+ supported crude oil prices,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

“Crude oil also gained after a US API report suggested that crude oil inventories in the US fell by 4.382 million barrels for the week ended on June 30 amid increased holiday season demand. The dollar index gained after FOMC meeting minutes and could restrict gains of crude oil,” Kalantri added.

We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $71.30–70.85 and resistance is at $72.60–73.10 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 5,840-5,780, while resistance is at Rs 5,990–6,070.

