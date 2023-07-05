Petrol, diesel updated price chart on July 5: Check current rates in major cities here

Petrol, diesel prices on July 5: Petrol and diesel prices largely remained unchanged on July 5 (Wednesday). Fuel rates have been steady for a year now after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel in May 2022.

At present, Delhi petrol rate is Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold for Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is sold for Rs 106.31 and diesel rate is Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol price is constant at Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Some cities and states saw some minor corrections in rates of petrol and diesel. Petrol and diesel got cheaper in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Himachal, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The prices were in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

In Rajasthan, petrol price dropped by 81 paise and diesel was cheaper by 73 paise. Petrol has become cheaper by 50 paise and diesel by 49 paise in Chhattisgarh. There were minor tweaks in the prices of petrol and diesel in Bihar, Himachal, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

In Maharashtra, petrol was costlier by 59 paise and diesel by 57 paise. The prices of petrol and diesel were up by 22 paise in Jharkhand.

Here is the fresh price chart for major cities

Cities Petrol price on June 21 Diesel price on June 20 New Delhi Petrol rate: Rs Rs 96.72 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre Noida Petrol rate: Rs 96.65 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 90.08 per litre Ghaziabad Petrol rate: Rs 96.44 a litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.75 a litre Chennai Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre Kolkata Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre Mumbai Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre Lucknow Petrol rate: Rs 96.54 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.75 per litre Gurugram Petrol rate: Rs 96.84 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 90.05 per litre Shimla Petrol rate: Rs 97.55 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 86.30 per litre

Following the daily revision of prices by oil marketing companies, a number of levies are added to the final price. These levies are Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. Therefore, the prices differ from state to state.

International crude prices

On Wednesday, oil prices eased paring the previous day’s gain as fears over a global economic slowdown denting fuel demand outweighed expectations of tighter supply due to output cuts announced by top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia for August.

Brent crude was down 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $76.11 a barrel by 0027 GMT, after climbing $1.60 on Tuesday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $71.14 a barrel, up $1.35, or 1.9 per cent, from Monday’s close, having traded through a US holiday to mark Independence Day without a settlement.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, on Monday said it would extend its voluntary output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to August, while Russia and Algeria volunteered to lower their August output and export levels by 500,000 bpd and 20,000 bpd, respectively.