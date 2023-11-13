Petrol, diesel revised price on November 13: Check current rates per litre in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on November 13: Public sector oil marketing companies, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, kept the petrol and diesel prices mostly at the same level on November 13, Monday. The prices were constant in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. There were minor ups and downs in states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar.

In Noida-Greater Noida, the price of petrol was increased by 18 paise to Rs 96.73 a liter, while diesel is available for Rs 89.91 a litre. In Ghaziabad, the prices were slashed by 24 paise and 22 paises, now petrol is being sold for Rs 96.34 per litre and diesel is available for Rs 89.53 per litre.

In Patna, petrol has become costlier by 88 paise and is being sold at Rs 108.12 per litre, while diesel has increased by 82 paise to Rs 94.86 per litre.

Check current rates here

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 90.05

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.71

Diesel: Rs 89.59

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.47

Diesel: Rs 89.72

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.73

Diesel: Rs 89.91

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.34

Diesel: Rs 89.53

Crude oil

Oil prices eased on Monday over renewed concerns over waning demand in the United States and China dented market sentiment. Brent crude futures for January were down 35 cents, or 0.4%, at $81.08 a barrel at 0051 GMT, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were at $76.82, down 35 cents, or 0.5%.

Both benchmarks gained nearly 2% last Friday as Iraq voiced support for oil cuts by OPEC+, but lost about 4% for the week, notching their third weekly losses for the first time since May, Reuters reported.

"Investors are more focused on slow demand in the United States and China while worries over the potential supply disruptions from the Israel-Hamas conflict have somewhat receded," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities.

