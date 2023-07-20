Petrol, Diesel revised prices for July 20: Check updated rates for your city here

Petrol and diesel prices on July 20: Indian oil companies have kept the petrol and diesel prices on Thursday, July 20, in all major cities almost at the same level with minor tweaks in some states. The fuel prices are calculated after adding on a number of levies and therefore, they differ from state to state. These levies are Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

There are minor tweaks in states, such as Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

In Hyderabad, petrol price has been revised to Rs 109.66 a litre, while diesel has reached Rs 97.82 a litre. In Varanasi, petrol is available for Rs 96.74 a litre and diesel for Rs 90.08 a litre.

In Noida, the price of petrol has gone up by 35 paise to Rs 97.00 a litre. Diesel has become costlier by 32 paise to reach Rs 90.14 a litre. In Lucknow, petrol price has gone up to Rs 96.62 a litre, while diesel is available for Rs 89.81 a litre. In Patna, petrol price has been hiked to Rs 107.24 a litre, while diesel price has gone up to Rs 94.04 a litre.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 88.95

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.40

Diesel: Rs 89.91

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62

Diesel: Rs 89.81

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 97.00

Diesel: Rs 90.12

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Global crude oil

Oil prices dropped in early Asian trade on Thursday, extending the previous session's losses. This is due to the dollar strengthening and on profit taking after US crude oil stocks fell less than expected.

Brent futures dipped 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $79.32 a barrel by 0001 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 15 cents to $75.20 a barrel, Reuters reported.

Strength in the US dollar index weighed on prices. The dollar bounced on Wednesday after sentiment was boosted by inflation in the UK falling more than expected in June to its slowest pace in more than a year at 7.9 per cent.

"The dollar index rebounded after disappointing US housing data that limited gains of crude oil prices. Lower than expected draw in the U.S. crude oil stocks also triggered profit taking in crude oil. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $73.80–73.00 and resistance is at $75.80–76.40 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 6,110-6,035, while resistance is at Rs 6,290–6,360," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.