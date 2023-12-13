Petrol, diesel updated price chart on December 13: Check current rates in major cities here

Petrol, diesel prices on December 13: Petrol and diesel prices largely remained unchanged on December 13 (Wednesday). Fuel rates have been steady for over a year now after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel in May 2022.

In Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel following suit at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol can be bought for Rs 106.31 per litre, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per litre.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have temporarily abandoned the daily price revision of petrol, diesel since last year. The current price revision is based on additional taxes, such VAT, levied by states.

Therefore, there were minor price ups and downs in some states, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Punjab, Maharashtra and Bihar. The fuel prices went up in West Bengal, Punjab, Maharashtra and Bihar. While the prices were slashed in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

Here's the updated price list:

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 90.05

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.84

Diesel: Rs 89.72

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.59

Diesel: Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Citizens can check the fuel prices by following the given steps:

Customers using Indian Oil outlets can RSP and their city code to 9224992249 to know the current price.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) customers can get information by sending an SMS "RSP" with the city code to 9223112222.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) consumers can know the latest price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

Crude oil

Oil prices consolidated losses on Wednesday in Asian trade, after falling by more than 3 per cent to six-month lows in the previous session on oversupply and demand concerns. On Tuesday, crude oil prices saw a significant decline driven by concerns over ample supply, weakening demand, and skepticism regarding the effectiveness of OPEC+ production cuts in 2024.

Despite OPEC+ planning to reduce output by 2.2 million barrels per day in Q1 2024, apprehensions persist about non-OPEC nations potentially increasing supplies significantly. The US Consumer Price Index report, revealing an unexpected uptick in consumer prices between October and November, has pushed back forecasts for a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve in Q1 2024.

"Crude oil experienced significant volatility, extending its decline to reach 7-month lows in the international markets. This downward trend was fueled by concerns about demand from China and the surge in US oil production to record levels. Anticipating ongoing volatility, we project that crude oil prices will remain unpredictable in today's session. The support levels for crude oil are estimated at $68.05–67.40, with resistance levels at $69.60-70.40 for today's session. In Indian Rupees (INR), crude oil finds support at Rs 5,650-5,570 and resistance at Rs 5,790-5,880," Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

