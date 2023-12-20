Petrol, diesel updated price chart on December 20: Check current rates in major cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on December 20: Petrol and diesel prices were at the same level across the major cities on Wednesday, December 20. The price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol price is at Rs 106.03 and diesel can be bought for Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Some states saw minor price revisions. In Bihar, the petrol prices were slashed by 43 paise and diesel by 40 paise. In Rajasthan, the price of petrol has fallen by 35 paise and that of diesel by 32 paise. The prices of petrol and diesel were also cut in Goa, Jammu-Kashmir and Jharkhand.

In Maharashtra, petrol has become costlier by 58 paise and diesel by 55 paise. Petrol prices were also increased by 27 paise and diesel by 24 paise in Madhya Pradesh. Petrol and diesel rates were also hiked in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Manipur.

Here is the fresh price chart for major cities:

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 90.05

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.84

Diesel: Rs 89.72

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.59

Diesel: Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

The three companies — Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) — have not revised pump prices at their end since early April of last year, when global crude oil and fuel prices had surged in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The last major price revision was done by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, when she slashed the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

It was primarily done to shield the Indian economy from skyrocketing energy prices globally.

Crude oil

Oil prices rose more than a dollar a barrel on December 19, extending the previous session’s gains after attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militants on ships in the Red Sea disrupted maritime trade and forced more companies to reroute vessels.

Brent crude futures rose $1.28, or 1.6 per cent, to settle at $79.23 a barrel, the highest since December 1. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January delivery, which expired after settlement on Tuesday, rose 97 cents, or 1.3 percent, to settle at $73.44 a barrel, also the highest in over two weeks.