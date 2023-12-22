Petrol, diesel updated price chart on December 22: Check current rates in major cities here

Petrol, diesel prices on December 22: Petrol and diesel prices largely remained unchanged on December 22 (Friday). Fuel rates have been steady for more than a year after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel in May 2022.

At present, Delhi petrol rate is Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold for Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is sold for Rs 106.31 and diesel rate is Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol price is constant at Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Some states saw some price revision. Maharashtra revised its fuel rates by bringing down petrol prices by 61 paise and diesel by 59 paise. Fuel rates were also slashed by 12 paise in Rajasthan.

At the same time, there is an increase of 56 paise in the prices of petrol and diesel in Gujarat. There is a slight increase in the prices of petrol and diesel in Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 90.05

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.84

Diesel: Rs 89.72

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.59

Diesel: Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75



Crude oil

Crude oil futures traded higher on Friday morning as more shipping lines decided to avoid the Red Sea route following the attacks on merchant vessels by Houthi militants.

Brent crude futures were up 23 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $79.62 a barrel by 0121 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 22 cents, also 0.3 per cent, at $74.11 a barrel.

January crude oil futures were trading at Rs 6,221 on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during initial trading, against the previous close of Rs 6,134, up by 1.42 per cent, and February futures were trading at Rs 6,250, as against the previous close of Rs 6,163, up by 1.41 per cent.

More maritime carriers are avoiding the Red Sea due to vessel attacks carried out in support of Palestinians by Yemeni Houthi militant group, causing global trade disruptions through the Suez Canal, which handles about 12 per cent of worldwide trade.

