Petrol, diesel updated price chart on June 27: Check current rates in major cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on June 27: Petrol and diesel prices across the major cities were at the same level on Tuesday, June 27. After the daily revision by oil marketing companies, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is priced higher at Rs 106.31 per liter, while diesel follows suit at Rs 94.27 per liter.

Kolkata’s petrol rate is at Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel price per litre is at Rs 92.76. In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 102.63 per liter, and diesel is for Rs 94.24 per litre.

Here’s a look at other cities:

Cities Petrol price on June 21 Diesel price on June 20 New Delhi Petrol rate: Rs Rs 96.72 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre Noida Petrol rate: Rs 96.77 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.94 per litre Ghaziabad Petrol rate: Rs 96.58 a litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.75 a litre Chennai Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre Kolkata Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre Mumbai Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre Lucknow Petrol rate: Rs 96.74 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.73 per litre Gurugram Petrol rate: Rs 96.79 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 89.96 per litre Shimla Petrol rate: Rs 97.24 per litre Diesel rate: Rs 86.30 per litre

The Indian government has kept the fuel rates at a steady level since last May. On May 21, 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revised the excise duty and slashed it on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

Since then, a few states, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, have hiked the prices. Following the daily revision of prices, a number of levies are added to the final price. These levies are Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. Therefore, the prices differ from state to state.

International fuel prices

Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, Reuters reported due to worries about political instability in Russia and possible supply disruptions, as well as US demand hopes.

Saudi Aramco has said that the market fundamentals may remain "sound" for the second half as demand from emerging markets led by China and India will offset recession risk in developed markets. CEO Amin Nasser on Monday said: “Despite the recession risks in several OECD countries, the economies of developing countries – especially China and India – are driving healthy oil demand growth of more than 2 million barrels per day this year.”

Brent crude futures are down about 14 per cent since the start of the year as rising interest rates hit investor appetite, while China's promising economic recovery has faltered after several months of softer-than-expected consumption, production and property market data.

“Crude oil closed higher on Monday as the mutiny crisis in Russia raised questions about the crude supply, though other financial markets started steadily with investors unsure of any further immediate implications. However, demand concerns from China and other countries, a hawkish stance of global central banks and downbeat global economic data have been restricting gains in crude oil. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $69.05–68.40 and resistance at $70.60–71.40 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 5,680-5,600, while resistance is at Rs5,810–5,870,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

Fuel price revision

Last week, the Centre hinted that petrol and diesel prices may see a reduction in the next quarter if the international situation remains stable.

In an interview, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said 80-85 per cent of the crude oil used in the country is imported. "Our oil marketing companies have been good corporate citizens and have borne losses for a long time. Their situation is improving now," Puri said.

He added: “If the international situation remains stable, then I agree with you. Then there is a possibility of reducing prices as we go along, in the next quarter.”

