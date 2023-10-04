Petrol, diesel updated price chart on October 4: Check current rates in major cities here

Petrol, diesel prices on October 4: Petrol and diesel prices largely remained unchanged on October (Wednesday). Fuel rates have been steady for over a year now after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel in May 2022.

In Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel following suit at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol can be bought for Rs 106.31 per litre, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per litre.

There was minor price revision in some states, such as Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Goa, Jammu-Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala. According to government oil companies, in Chhattisgarh, petrol price has gone up by 60 paise and diesel by 59 paise. The price of petrol and diesel in Maharashtra has increased by 96 paise and 93 paise, respectively. The fuel prices is a rise in the rates of petrol and diesel in Punjab, Goa, Jammu-Kashmir and Kerala.

At the same time, in Madhya Pradesh petrol has become cheaper by 30 paise and diesel by 28 paise. In Uttar Pradesh, petrol and diesel are being sold at a price of 20 paise.

Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise their petrol price and diesel price daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 90.05

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.66

Diesel: Rs 89.54

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.79

Diesel: Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Crude oil

Oil rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, supported by tightening global crude supply ahead of a panel meeting of OPEC+ ministers. OPEC+ is expected to keep output policy unchanged when it meets on Wednesday, Brent crude oil futures rose 6 cents to $90.98 a barrel by 0004 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) , rose 11 cents to $89.34 per barrel.

India, which is the world's third-biggest oil importer, urged producers to show "sensitivity" towards consuming countries, hit by prices largely trading above $90 a barrel since Saudi Arabia and Russia decided to extend voluntary cuts to year-end.

"During the pandemic, when crude oil prices crashed, the world came together to stabilize the prices to make it sustainable for the producers," Union oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. He said this after a meeting with OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais.

"Now, as the world is at the cusp of economic recession and slowdown, oil producers need to show same sensitivity towards the consuming countries," Puri said on social media platform X.

The US and Western allies have urged OPEC+ to raise output to secure lower energy costs and help the global economy. OPEC+ producers argue they are acting to maintain market stability and being preemptive.