The United States has sharply escalated its rhetoric against Iran, warning it is ready to intensify military action if Tehran refuses to accept a deal to end the ongoing Middle East conflict.

At a Pentagon briefing, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered a blunt message: “If Iran chooses poorly, then they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, power and energy,” underscoring Washington’s willingness to combine economic pressure with direct strikes.

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The warning comes even as diplomatic channels remain active. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said further negotiations are “very likely,” with talks potentially taking place in Islamabad. “Those discussions are being had,” she noted, adding that the administration feels “good about the prospects of a deal.”

Despite this cautious optimism, the US military posture remains uncompromising. General Dan Caine, the country’s top military officer, confirmed that the naval blockade against Iran is being strictly enforced. “If you do not comply with this blockade, we will use force,” he warned, stressing that the restrictions apply to all vessels “regardless of nationality.”

In a significant expansion of the blockade’s scope, the US military has also released a detailed list of goods it considers contraband. According to the notice, any items destined for Iran that could potentially support armed conflict are “subject to capture at any place beyond neutral territory.”

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The list distinguishes between “absolute contraband” — including arms, ammunition and military equipment — and “conditional contraband,” which covers materials like oil, iron, steel and aluminum. Even civilian goods such as electronics and heavy machinery could be seized if there are indications they might be used for military purposes.