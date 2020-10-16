Stocks in news: RIL, Bharti Airtel, Mindtree, RITES, AstraZeneca Pharma, Tech Mahindra

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting Sept quarter earnings reports will provide a clear picture of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown. Companies set to announce their earnings are HCL Technologies, Bajaj Consumer Care, Federal Bank, Tata Communications, Tinplate Company, and Phillips Carbon Black among others.

Mindtree: The IT services firm's net profit jumped 19% QoQ to Rs 253.7 crore. Company reported an 88% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 253.7 crore for the second quarter-ended September

South Indian Bank: Net profit was down 23% YoY at Rs 65.1 crore versus Rs 84.5 crore. Total income of the bank fell to Rs 2,138.74 crore from Rs 2,203.18 crore a year ago.

Cyient: Company's consolidated net profit was up 3.1% QoQ at Rs 83.9 crore versus Rs 81.4 crore. Its revenue was up 1.2% at Rs 1,003.3 crore versus Rs 991.7 crore. The IT firm reported a YoY 14.8% decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 83.9 crore for September quarter.

Hathway Cable Datacom: Company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 52.2 crore in Q2FY21 as against a loss of Rs 2.57 crore, YoY. Revenue fell 2.5% to Rs 431.2 crore from Rs 442.1 crore, YoY.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries received subscription amounts of Rs 6247.50 from MIC Redwood 1 RSC Limited (Mubadala) and Rs 5512.50 crore from Platinum Owl C 2018 RSC Limited (acting in its capacity as trustee of Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust) (ADIA).

Bharti Airtel: Comfort Investments II will invest USD 235 million in Nxtra Data, a wholly owned subsidiary of Airtel. The post-money enterprise valuation of Nxtra is approximately USD 1.2 billion and Carlyle will hold a stake of approximately 25% in the business upon completion of the transaction, with Airtel continuing to hold the remaining stake of approximately 75%.

RITES: The Indian Railways arm has picked up a 24% stake in Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), a JV between Rail Land Development Authority and IRCON, infusing Rs 48 crore as additional capital.

AstraZeneca Pharma: Company will launch Calquence in India on October 2.

Tech Mahindra: Company has formed a 50:50 joint venture with Japan's Sumitomo Corp, which will provide engineering services to the automotive sector.

Dhanuka Agritech: Company buyback to open on October 20 and close on November 2, 2020.

CreditAccess Grameen: Company to issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 100 crore.

Persistent Systems: The company enters into an agreement to acquire Palo Alto-based CAPIOT.

Indian Bank: India Ratings & Research reaffirmed ratings of Indian Bank's outstanding Tier II bonds.

