Amazon India crosses milestone of 10 lakh sellers on its platform

Amazon India on Wednesday said it has crossed the milestone of onboarding 10 lakh sellers on its platform. The company had started with 100 sellers during its incorporation in 2013.

“Notably, more than 90 per cent of the sellers on Amazon.in are small and medium local businesses (SMBs) and over half of these sellers on the marketplace come from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Since January 2020, more than 4.5 lakh new sellers have joined the platform and over 1 lakh of these new sellers are local offline retailers and neighbourhood stores that have onboarded the Amazon marketplace through the Local Shops on its program," according to an Amazon India spokesperson.



The e-tailer has also been eyeing the 63 million medium and small and micro enterprises (MSMEs) market in India through partnerships and investments.

The company started its Local Shops initiative during the first wave of COVID-19 in April 2020 to partner with the vast network of local neighbourhood stores across India, integrating e-commerce into their operations.

The company’s initiatives like Local Shops of Amazon (for online selling), Amazon Easy (for assisted shopping), I Have Space (for last mile deliveries), among others, have been witnessing rapid adoption, as per an official statement.



“It is heartening to see the role Amazon is playing in enabling small local businesses across the country, including local offline retailers and neighbourhood stores from across India that are adopting e-commerce and placing their trust in Amazon to grow their business by selling online, participating in last mile deliveries, joining assisted shopping and more,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President – Amazon India.

“As we look forward, we remain committed to our pledge of digitizing 10 million SMBs including the ubiquitous dukaans. We strongly believe that Amazon can play a significant role in fuelling India’s digital economy to its $1 trillion ambition,” Tiwary added.

