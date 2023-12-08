Carbon neutral by 2025, net zero by 2040: Gautam Adani shares plan for Adani Ports amid COP28

In the backdrop of COP28, underway in UAE, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani shared his plans and climate initiatives for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ). Adani said that by 2025 Adani Ports will become carbon neutral and by 2040 it will be net zero.

“Thrilled to share Adani's continued groundbreaking climate initiatives! By 2025, we will set a national benchmark being the only carbon-neutral port operations and be Net Zero for APSEZ by 2040,” said Adani, adding that they are electrifying all cranes, switching from diesel-based Internal Transfer Vehicles to battery-based ones, and installing an additional 1000 MW of captive renewable capacity.

For the uninitiated, for a company to be carbon neutral, they will have to evaluate their CO2 emissions. They find ways to reduce the emissions and/or compensate by planting new trees or investing in green energy and so on. To be net zero, on the other hand, is a step ahead, in which a company reduces its carbon emissions to support the target of limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as was agreed in the 2015 Paris climate summit.

“Our dedication to protecting the environment is also reflected in our expanding mangrove plantations, aiming for a remarkable 5000 hectares by FY 25. This is yet another step towards a greener future and further testament of our commitment to climate stewardship,” said Adani.

Gautam Adani, before this, had listed the initiatives taken by its cements business as well as the conglomerate’s electricity arm. He said that Adani Electricity stands out with its green initiatives and is on course to provide 60 per cent renewable electricity to Mumbai by 2027. Over 38 per cent of their supply is green, said Adani, adding that this Diwali they achieved a landmark by fuelling Mumbai entirely with 100 per cent renewable energy.

He also said that his cements business companies, the newly-acquired Ambuja and ACC are leading a “sustainable revolution”. “Over 90% of our cement production is now blended cements recycling waste fly ash and slag. This significant shift not only enhances the environmental footprint of our cement but also marks a substantial step towards sustainability,” said Adani, adding that they are committed to powering 60 per cent of their cement production with renewable energy sources by 2028.

He also spoke about Adani Green building the largest largest green energy park in the world, covering 726 sq km in Rann desert, that will generate 30GW, enough to power over 20 million homes.

