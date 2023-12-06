'On course to provide 60% renewable electricity to Mumbai by 2027': Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, chairman of the ports-to-power conglomerate Adani Group, on Wednesday said that Adani Electricity is on course to provide 60 per cent renewable electricity to Mumbai by 2027 and will set a global record for the maximum city. He further said that over 38 per cent of Mumbai's power supply is green at present.

"As world leaders gather for COP28, Adani Electricity stands out with its green initiatives. We are on course to provide 60 per cent renewable electricity to Mumbai by 2027, setting a global record for a major city. Currently, over 38 per cent of our supply is green. This Diwali, we achieved a landmark by fuelling Mumbai entirely with 100 per cent renewable energy, demonstrating our dedication to a sustainable future," the Adani Group boss said in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

Adani Electricity receives this power from Adani Green's wind and solar hybrid plant, the world's largest plant. On Diwali this year, Adani Electricity powered Mumbai with 100 per cent renewable electricity for a period of four hours from 10:00 am to 02:00 pm.

This was the first time that any Indian city was powered entirely by renewable energy for such a long period of time. In order to achieve this remarkable feat, Adani Electricity used a combination of solar and wind energy from its renewable energy portfolio.

This, however, is not the first time that the Adani Electricity has declared its commitment to procure as much as 60 per cent of its power supply in Mumbai through renewable sources by 2027. Adani Electricity Mumbai said in a presentation to the bourses in April this year that it aims to be "amongst the few globally" to source a significant share from renewables.

The company also collaborated with the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) to ensure that the grid was stable and there were no power supply disruptions. At present, Adani Energy Solutions shares are up 11.60 per cent to trade at 1,208.20 apiece at the BSE.

