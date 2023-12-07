Gautam Adani says over 90% of their cement is made by recycling fly ash, slag

Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani, underscored how the conglomerate’s cement arm is making significant progress towards sustainability. The group plans to power 60 per cent of their cement production through renewable sources by 2028, he added. Adani said that he expects the group to become a leader when it comes to sustainable cement production.

“Ambuja & ACC are leading a sustainable revolution in the cement industry. Over 90% of our cement production is now blended cements recycling waste fly ash and slag. This significant shift not only enhances the environmental footprint of our cement but also marks a substantial step towards sustainability. Additionally, we are committed to powering 60 per cent of our cement production with renewable energy sources by 2028. This ambitious goal will establish us as a frontrunner in the global arena of sustainable cement production,” said Gautam Adani in a post on X.

Ambuja Cements had said earlier this year in May that it would expand its blended cement production capacity by 14 million metric tonnes over five years. Ambuja placed orders to expand clinker capacity by 8 million tonnes at two units that would operate on green power or renewable energy, and help increase production of blended green cement by 14 million tonnes, it had said in a stock exchange filing.

Ambuja CEO Ajay Kapur said that their plan is to double their production capacity over the next five years from the current capacity of 67.5 million tonnes a year.

The Adani Group, in September last year, announced the largest acquisition in the cements space, valued at $6.50 billion. Adani holds 63.15 per cent in Ambuja Cements and 56.69 per cent in ACC, making it the largest cement manufacturer in the country.

Meanwhile, in the backdrop of COP28, Adani had posted on X yesterday that Adani Electricity stands out with its green initiatives. “We are on course to provide 60% renewable electricity to Mumbai by 2027, setting a global record for a major city. Currently, over 38% of our supply is green. This Diwali, we achieved a landmark by fuelling Mumbai entirely with 100% renewable energy, demonstrating our dedication to a sustainable future,” he said.

