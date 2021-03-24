Breaking: India reports new 'double mutant' strain, multiple Covid-19 variants

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG), a grouping of 10 National Laboratories that was established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on December 25, has detected "variants of concern" in 10,787 positive samples.The Centre, however, said genomic variants of various viruses are a natural phenomenon and are found in almost all countries.

These include 736 samples positive for viruses of the UK (B.1.1.7) lineage; 34 samples found positive for viruses of the South African (B.1.351) lineage; 1 sample found positive for viruses of the Brazilian (P.1) lineage.

INSACOG carries out genomic sequencing and analysis of circulating COVID-19 viruses, and correlating epidemiological trends with genomic variants. The Centre says genome sequencing and analysis have been carried out on samples from arriving international travellers, contacts of those positive for VOC and community samples from most states at 10 INSACOG partner laboratories.