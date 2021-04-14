UP CM Yogi Adityanath tests positive for Covid, isolates himself

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has tested positive for COVID-19. He said he is in self-isolation. "On getting the initial symptoms, I got myself checked for Covid-19 and my report has come positive. I am in self isolation and following doctors' advice. I'll carry out my constitutional responsibilities via online mode," the chief minister said in his tweets in Hindi.

He said all activities of the state government are being conducted normally. "Meanwhile, all those who have come in contact with me must get themselves checked and take precaution," he added.

Earlier, he had said, "The officers of my office tested positive for coronavirus. They were in touch with me, therefore, as a precaution, I am isolating myself and starting all my work digitally."

Some officials, including his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Abhishek Kaushik, tested positive for COVID-19, reported news agency PTI. The chief minister, however, had not identified the officials who were tested for the infection.

Yogi, after an all-party meeting on April 12, had said the current wave of COVID-19 was worrying. He appealed to people to adhere to lockdown norms and take precautions. "The state government is committed to save lives and livelihood of people," he said.

As coronavirus cases rise at a rapid pace in UP, many other leaders have also tested positive for the deadly virus. Earlier today, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh minister Ashutosh Tandon also tested positive for COVID-19.

"My corona test report has come positive. I have isolated myself and started treatment at home itself. People who have come in contact with me in the past few days should get themselves tested. They are requested to stay in isolation for some days," Akhilesh tweeted.

Yadav had recently visited Haridwar where the Kumbh Mela is underway and met various religious leaders, including Akhara Parishad chairman Mahant Narendra Giri who also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier. Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister Tandon also requested people who came in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested.

The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with 1,84,372 infections pushing the total tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, the Health Ministry data shows. The death toll increased to 1,72,085 with 1,027 new fatalities. Maharashtra is the most-affected state due to Covid, followed by states like UP, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, among others.

Total 281 deaths were reported from Maharashtra in the past 24 hours; 156 in Chhattisgarh, 85 in Uttar Pradesh; 81 in Delhi; 67 in Gujarat and Karnataka; and 50 in Punjab.

