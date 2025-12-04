India’s growing economic influence unsettles global powers amid strong Russia ties: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that some global powers are uneasy about India’s growing influence in world markets, particularly as New Delhi strengthens its energy ties with Moscow.

In an interview with India Today and Aaj Tak at the Kremlin, Putin suggested that recent tariff actions by US President Donald Trump and the pressure from Western nations on India regarding its Russian oil imports reflect concerns over India’s expanding economic significance.

Putin’s comments come at a time when the US and European countries have tightened oversight of the Russian oil price cap, cautioning nations, including India, against engaging with sanctioned tankers. Despite this, the Russian president emphasized that the India-Russia energy trade remains stable and uninterrupted.

He dismissed the latest Western actions as politically motivated rather than driven by market forces. “The pressure you refer to often involves using political tools to influence normal competition,” he remarked, adding that any attempts to challenge India’s oil imports are part of a broader geopolitical struggle.

Focusing on India’s future role, Putin pointed out that certain parties are uncomfortable with India’s rising significance in global markets, especially as it continues to deepen its relationship with Russia. While not directly naming Trump, his comments seemed to respond to the US president’s tariff-focused policies and repeated warnings to India about purchasing discounted Russian crude.

Putin emphasized that the India-Russia partnership, built over decades, remains resilient in the face of temporary Western policy changes. “Our energy cooperation with India is unaffected by current circumstances, political shifts, or even the tragic events in Ukraine,” he said.

He also stressed that India’s growing energy demand and its efforts to secure affordable supplies are consistent with global norms. Russia, he said, would continue to support India’s needs without being swayed by external pressures.