IndusInd Bank clarifies on report of roping in a strategic partner, says this 

Shares of IndusInd Bank rose over 3% today after the private lender denied report of being in discussions for a strategic partnership with Hinduja Group.

IndusInd Bank stock gained 3.11 per cent intraday to Rs 872.80 against the previous close of Rs 846.45.

IndusInd Bank shares are trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

In a year, the stock of IndusInd Bank has lost 13.13 per cent and fallen 11% in 2025. However, in a month, the stock has gained 9.28 per cent. Total 1.03 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.92 crore. The market cap of the bank rose to Rs 67,220 crore.

"This has reference to the news item published in Economic Times today, December 4, 2025, captioned 'Hindujas looking for strategic partner in IndusInd Bank, but will not dilute stake'. In this regard, we wish to inform that no discussion for on-boarding strategic partner is underway with anyone in the Bank. The Bank remains well-capitalised, growth focused, and fully aligned with its strategic roadmap," said the lender in a statement to bourses.