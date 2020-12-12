Breaking: US FDA approves Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

In a major turning point in fight against coronavirus, Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE announced today that the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) and Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) have approved their vaccine mRNA vaccine (BNT162b2) for emergency use.

On Thursday, Pfizer said the VRBPAC voted 17 to 4 in support of the FDA granting emergency use authorisation for the vaccine candidate -- BNT162b2. There is one member of the committee whose vote is not included in the 17 to 4 vote decision, Pfizer said in a statement.

Having reviewed the scientific information available to the FDA, I have concluded that Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine meets the criteria concerning safety and potential effectiveness, FDA Chief Scientist Denise Hinton told Pfizer in a letter on Friday.