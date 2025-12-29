Hindustan Copper shares triple in 8 months, up 37% in a week; should you chase this rally?

Hindustan Copper shares: Amid the ongoing rally in the industrial metal, shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd have rewarded investors handsomely. The leading miner of copper in India has turned into a multibagger in less than three-quarters and doubled investors in less than four months, thanks to its 37% rally in a week.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Shares of Hindustan Copper zoomed 15 per cent on Monday to hit 52-week high at Rs 545.95, commanding a total market capitalization of Rs 52,300 crore. The stock has zoomed more than 135 per cent from its low around Rs 230 in August 2025, while it has nearly tripled from its 52-week low at Rs 183.90 hit nearly 8 months ago, in April 2025.

Shares of Hindustan Copper has been on a high lately, thanks to the sharp and broader rally in metal stocks as investors respond to rising copper prices and positive market sentiment. Began with the precious metal, the buoyancy has cascaded to the industrial metals as well. Copper prices have hit record levels in both domestic and global markets.

Advertisement

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at Wealthmills Securities said that Copper has been a multipliers lately and investors with long-term horizon can hold the stock. "The stock has a potential to rise another 10-15 per cent, but one should chase the momentum with a strict stop-loss only. From the current levels, the stock is a trading bet amid the euphoria," he said.

Commenting Hindustan Copper, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at PL Capital said to BT TV, "Our target were at Rs 550 and we will prefer to wait and watch as the stock is around those levels. One can book partial profits and it holds above these levels, more upside is left and bias is positive led by euphoria in all metals and high demand for copper," she said.

Advertisement

Adding to this, Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Fundamental Research at SBI Securities said that Hindustan Copper has rallied sharply, clearly reflecting a strong underlying uptrend. The breakout has been backed by a notable surge in volumes, indicating strong participation. Rising global copper prices have further boosted sentiment, while the metal sector continues to outperform.

"However, momentum indicators suggest caution. The RSI is deeply overbought above 80, and the ADX is elevated, signalling strong trend strength but also increasing the probability of near-term profit booking. Fresh entries at current levels are not advisable. On the downside, Rs 480 is likely to act as a key support, and a decisive break below it could drag the stock towards Rs 460. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed around Rs 550," he said.