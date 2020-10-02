Coronavirus update: 81,484 cases, 1,095 deaths in one day; COVID-19 tally reaches 63 lakh, deaths near 1 lakh

India recorded 81,484 new cases and 1,095 deaths in the past one day, witnessing a steady trend when cases have been in the range of 80,000-90,000 for over a week now.

The active patients' tally in India stands at 9,42,217. Those who are undergoing treatment are 9,42,217. Around 53,52,078 patients have recovered and 99,773 have succumbed to the deadly virus, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare's latest data suggests.

India is now the most affected country due to coronavirus after the US. The United States' COVID-19 tally has reached 7,494,671, including 212,660 deaths. Many estimates suggest that India could soon surpass the US since large part of its population is still unexposed to the virus.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has said a total of 7,67,17,728 samples have been tested so far, of which 10,97,947 were tested on Thursday alone.

As cases continue to rise in the world, there is a huge rush among nations to immunise their citizens against coronavirus.

There are 191 COVID-19 vaccines under development around the world right now, and 41 of them are under clinical evaluation, according to the World Health Organisation.

As per the ICMR, there are three COVID-19 vaccines under human trials in India --Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN, Oxford's COVDSHIELD, and Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D.

Serum Institute has already begun Phase 3 trial of Oxford vaccine candidates at 17 sites, whereas Zydus Cadila and Bharat Biotech are conducting phase 2/3 trails.

