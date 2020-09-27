Business Today
Coronavirus update: India records 88,600 new cases, 1,124 deaths in one day; tally surges to over 59 lakh

Coronavirus in India: The country's recovery rate has improved to 82.46 per cent now and active cases stand at 15.96 per cent. The death rate in India is the lowest in the world at 1.58 per cent

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | September 27, 2020 | Updated 10:37 IST
9,87,861 samples were tested on Saturday

India recorded a spike of 88,600 new COVID-19 cases and 1,124 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the current surge in coronavirus cases, India's tally has risen to 59,92,533. However, the active cases stand at 9,56,402. In total, 49,41,628 people have recovered from coronavirus so far. The country's death toll has reached 94,503, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest data suggests.

India's recovery rate has improved to 82.46 per cent now and active cases stand at 15.96 per cent. The country's death rate is the lowest in the world at 1.58 per cent. According to the ICMR, as many as 7.1 crore samples have been tested up to September 26 for COVID-19. Of these, 9,87,861 samples were tested on Saturday alone.

The new fatalities include 430 from Maharashtra, 86 from Karnataka, 67 from Uttar Pradesh, 85 from Tamil Nadu, 54 from Punjab, 56 from West Bengal, 57 from Andhra Pradesh, 29  from Madhya Pradesh, 40 from Chhattisgarh and 46 from Delhi.

Total 94,503 deaths reported so far in the country includes 35,191 from Maharashtra followed by 9,233 from Tamil Nadu, 8,503 from Karnataka, 5,663 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,517 from Uttar Pradesh, 5,193 from Delhi, 4,721 from West Bengal, 3,406 from Gujarat, 3,188 from Punjab and 2,181 from Madhya Pradesh.

The health ministry has stressed that over 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Here are the details of state-wise active coronavirus cases:

  •     Andaman and Nicobar Islands    171
  •     Andhra Pradesh    65794
  •     Arunachal Pradesh    2458
  •     Assam    30162
  •     Bihar    12754
  •     Chandigarh    2298
  •     Chhattisgarh    30689
  •     Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu    163
  •     Delhi    29717
  •     Goa    5424
  •     Gujarat    16463
  •     Haryana    17149
  •     Himachal Pradesh    4104
  •     Jammu and Kashmir    18430
  •     Jharkhand    12426
  •     Karnataka    101801
  •     Kerala    52753
  •     Ladakh    1018
  •     Madhya Pradesh    22228
  •     Maharashtra    269535
  •     Manipur    2306
  •     Meghalaya    1515
  •     Mizoram    549
  •     Nagaland    1027
  •     Odisha    34476
  •     Puducherry    5327
  •     Punjab    19483
  •     Rajasthan    19355
  •     Sikkim    705
  •     Tamil Nadu    46336
  •     Telengana    30234
  •     Tripura    6066
  •     Uttarakhand    10856
  •     Uttar Pradesh    57086
  •     West Bengal    25544
  •      Total    9,56,402

