Coronavirus update: India records 88,600 new cases, 1,124 deaths in one day; tally surges to over 59 lakh

India recorded a spike of 88,600 new COVID-19 cases and 1,124 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the current surge in coronavirus cases, India's tally has risen to 59,92,533. However, the active cases stand at 9,56,402. In total, 49,41,628 people have recovered from coronavirus so far. The country's death toll has reached 94,503, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest data suggests.

India's recovery rate has improved to 82.46 per cent now and active cases stand at 15.96 per cent. The country's death rate is the lowest in the world at 1.58 per cent. According to the ICMR, as many as 7.1 crore samples have been tested up to September 26 for COVID-19. Of these, 9,87,861 samples were tested on Saturday alone.

The new fatalities include 430 from Maharashtra, 86 from Karnataka, 67 from Uttar Pradesh, 85 from Tamil Nadu, 54 from Punjab, 56 from West Bengal, 57 from Andhra Pradesh, 29 from Madhya Pradesh, 40 from Chhattisgarh and 46 from Delhi.

Total 94,503 deaths reported so far in the country includes 35,191 from Maharashtra followed by 9,233 from Tamil Nadu, 8,503 from Karnataka, 5,663 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,517 from Uttar Pradesh, 5,193 from Delhi, 4,721 from West Bengal, 3,406 from Gujarat, 3,188 from Punjab and 2,181 from Madhya Pradesh.

The health ministry has stressed that over 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Here are the details of state-wise active coronavirus cases:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands 171

Andhra Pradesh 65794

Arunachal Pradesh 2458

Assam 30162

Bihar 12754

Chandigarh 2298

Chhattisgarh 30689

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 163

Delhi 29717

Goa 5424

Gujarat 16463

Haryana 17149

Himachal Pradesh 4104

Jammu and Kashmir 18430

Jharkhand 12426

Karnataka 101801

Kerala 52753

Ladakh 1018

Madhya Pradesh 22228

Maharashtra 269535

Manipur 2306

Meghalaya 1515

Mizoram 549

Nagaland 1027

Odisha 34476

Puducherry 5327

Punjab 19483

Rajasthan 19355

Sikkim 705

Tamil Nadu 46336

Telengana 30234

Tripura 6066

Uttarakhand 10856

Uttar Pradesh 57086

West Bengal 25544

Total 9,56,402

