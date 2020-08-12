Coronavirus update: India records 60,963 new cases, 834 deaths; tally surges to 23,29,639

India recorded a single-day spike of 60,963 cases and 834 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the COVID-19 tally has risen to 23,29,639, including 6,43,948 active cases, 16,39,600 recoveries and 46,091 deaths, the Ministry of Health data says.

A total of 2,60,15,297 samples have been tested up to August 11, 2020, for COVID-19. Of these, 7,33,449 samples were tested on Tuesday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

In total, India has over 28.21 per cent active cases, 69.80 per cent cured and 1.99 per cent deaths. Globally, the coronavirus pandemic has affected around 2 crore people, of which 1.21 crore people have recovered and 7.34 lakh people have died, the Johns Hopkins University data suggests.

India on Tuesday recorded a single-day spike of 53,601 new cases. India is the third worst-hit country in terms of the number of coronavirus cases after the US and Brazil. With the rapid increase in India's caseload, it is most likely that the country will surpass the tallies of the US and Brazil unless the trend reverses or a vaccine is developed.

The first case of COVID-19 in India was reported 192 days ago on 1/30/2020. In the last 15 days, India recorded over 8.5 lakh new cases. India is the only country among the top three worst-affected nations that is witnessing an upward trend in terms of the daily number of COVID-19 cases. While the US tops the tally with 5,141,193 COVID-19 cases, Brazil's COVID-19 count stands at 3,057,470.

Here is the state-wise active coronavirus case tally:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands 994

Andhra Pradesh 87597

Arunachal Pradesh 690

Assam 19178

Bihar 29291

Chandigarh 629

Chhattisgarh 3586

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 442

Delhi 10868

Goa 2878

Gujarat 14024

Haryana 6645

Himachal Pradesh 1206

Jammu and Kashmir 7462

Jharkhand 8658

Karnataka 79614

Kerala 12770

Ladakh 506

Madhya Pradesh 9105

Maharashtra 148860

Manipur 1801

Meghalaya 621

Mizoram 325

Nagaland 2032

Odisha 13694

Puducherry 2277

Punjab 8463

Rajasthan 13677

Sikkim 378

Tamil Nadu 52810

Telengana 22596

Tripura 1601

Uttarakhand 3826

Uttar Pradesh 48998

West Bengal 25846

Total 6,43,948

