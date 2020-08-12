Coronavirus update: India records 60,963 new cases, 834 deaths; tally surges to 23,29,639

India recorded a single-day spike of 60,963 cases and 834 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the COVID-19 tally has risen to 23,29,639, including 6,43,948 active cases, 16,39,600 recoveries and 46,091 deaths, the Ministry of Health data says.
A total of 2,60,15,297 samples have been tested up to August 11, 2020, for COVID-19. Of these, 7,33,449 samples were tested on Tuesday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.
In total, India has over 28.21 per cent active cases, 69.80 per cent cured and 1.99 per cent deaths. Globally, the coronavirus pandemic has affected around 2 crore people, of which 1.21 crore people have recovered and 7.34 lakh people have died, the Johns Hopkins University data suggests.
India on Tuesday recorded a single-day spike of 53,601 new cases. India is the third worst-hit country in terms of the number of coronavirus cases after the US and Brazil. With the rapid increase in India's caseload, it is most likely that the country will surpass the tallies of the US and Brazil unless the trend reverses or a vaccine is developed.
The first case of COVID-19 in India was reported 192 days ago on 1/30/2020. In the last 15 days, India recorded over 8.5 lakh new cases. India is the only country among the top three worst-affected nations that is witnessing an upward trend in terms of the daily number of COVID-19 cases. While the US tops the tally with 5,141,193 COVID-19 cases, Brazil's COVID-19 count stands at 3,057,470.
Here is the state-wise active coronavirus case tally:
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands 994
- Andhra Pradesh 87597
- Arunachal Pradesh 690
- Assam 19178
- Bihar 29291
- Chandigarh 629
- Chhattisgarh 3586
- Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 442
- Delhi 10868
- Goa 2878
- Gujarat 14024
- Haryana 6645
- Himachal Pradesh 1206
- Jammu and Kashmir 7462
- Jharkhand 8658
- Karnataka 79614
- Kerala 12770
- Ladakh 506
- Madhya Pradesh 9105
- Maharashtra 148860
- Manipur 1801
- Meghalaya 621
- Mizoram 325
- Nagaland 2032
- Odisha 13694
- Puducherry 2277
- Punjab 8463
- Rajasthan 13677
- Sikkim 378
- Tamil Nadu 52810
- Telengana 22596
- Tripura 1601
- Uttarakhand 3826
- Uttar Pradesh 48998
- West Bengal 25846
- Total 6,43,948
