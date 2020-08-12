Business Today
Coronavirus update: India records 60,963 new cases, 834 deaths; tally surges to 23,29,639

Coronavirus cases in India: With rapid increase in India's caseload, it is most likely India will surpass tallies of US and Brazil unless trend reverses or a vaccine is developed

August 12, 2020 | Updated 10:55 IST
India recorded over 8.5 lakh new cases in 15 days

India recorded a single-day spike of 60,963 cases and 834 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the COVID-19 tally has risen to 23,29,639, including 6,43,948 active cases, 16,39,600 recoveries and 46,091 deaths, the Ministry of Health data says.

A total of 2,60,15,297 samples have been tested up to August 11, 2020, for COVID-19. Of these, 7,33,449 samples were tested on Tuesday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

In total, India has over 28.21 per cent active cases, 69.80 per cent cured and 1.99 per cent deaths. Globally, the coronavirus pandemic has affected around 2 crore people, of which 1.21 crore people have recovered and 7.34 lakh people have died, the Johns Hopkins University data suggests.

India on Tuesday recorded a single-day spike of 53,601 new cases. India is the third worst-hit country in terms of the number of coronavirus cases after the US and Brazil. With the rapid increase in India's caseload, it is most likely that the country will surpass the tallies of the US and Brazil unless the trend reverses or a vaccine is developed.

The first case of COVID-19 in India was reported 192 days ago on 1/30/2020. In the last 15 days, India recorded over 8.5 lakh new cases. India is the only country among the top three worst-affected nations that is witnessing an upward trend in terms of the daily number of COVID-19 cases. While the US tops the tally with 5,141,193 COVID-19 cases, Brazil's COVID-19 count stands at 3,057,470.

Here is the state-wise active coronavirus case tally:

  • Andaman and Nicobar Islands    994
  • Andhra Pradesh    87597
  • Arunachal Pradesh    690
  • Assam    19178
  • Bihar    29291
  • Chandigarh    629
  • Chhattisgarh    3586
  • Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu    442
  • Delhi    10868
  • Goa    2878
  • Gujarat    14024
  • Haryana    6645
  • Himachal Pradesh    1206
  • Jammu and Kashmir    7462
  • Jharkhand    8658
  • Karnataka    79614
  • Kerala    12770
  • Ladakh    506
  • Madhya Pradesh    9105
  • Maharashtra    148860
  • Manipur    1801
  • Meghalaya    621
  • Mizoram    325
  • Nagaland    2032
  • Odisha    13694
  • Puducherry    2277
  • Punjab    8463
  • Rajasthan    13677
  • Sikkim    378
  • Tamil Nadu    52810
  • Telengana    22596
  • Tripura    1601
  • Uttarakhand    3826
  • Uttar Pradesh    48998
  • West Bengal    25846
  • Total    6,43,948

