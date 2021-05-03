Covid-19 crisis: India reports 3.6 lakh new cases, 3,417 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 3,68,147 new COVID-19 cases and 3,417 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data suggests. As many as 3,00,732 patients were discharged from hospitals, which raises the total number of recoveries to 16,29,3003. India's total caseload stands at 1.99 crore, while the death toll has risen to 2.18 lakh. The active cases at various hospitals and home isolation stand at 34.1 lakh.

India had registered its highest single-day toll of 3,689 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and saw a slight drop in the daily numbers with 3,92,488 fresh cases. Under the Centre's vaccination programme, around 15.7 crore people have been vaccinated so far. As Covid-19 continues to rage across the nation, respective state governments are coming up with their version of lockdown to contain the virus spread.

The Haryana government on Sunday, May 2, announced exhaustive curbs across the state amid surging coronavirus cases. Haryana will go under a complete lockdown for seven days, starting from May 3 and will end on May 10 morning.

Similarly, the Odisha government also announced a 14-day lockdown from May 5 to 19 in the wake of a rise in COVID-19 cases. The state reported 8,015 fresh coronavirus cases, 5,634 recoveries and related 14 deaths in the past 24 hours. Barring weekends, essential commodities would be available on all other days during the two-week-long lockdown, the order issued by Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said.

Similarly, the Punjab government also announced that those entering the state via air, rail or road will now be required to furnish a Covid-19 negative report till May 15. The state government has also ordered the closure of cinema halls, bars, and gyms as part of Covid-19 restriction measures. The Punjab home department, while issuing these directions to all deputy commissioners and district police chiefs, said all shops selling non-essential items will remain closed in the state till May 15.

