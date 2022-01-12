18 members of IIT Jammu test positive for COVID-19, campus being sanitised

Around 18 members of faculty, staff and students at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu have tested positive for COVID-19, the institute said in an official statement.



As per authorities, the Jammu IIT campus is being sanitised as of now. The institute said that everyone's been quarantined as according to those tested positive, symptoms have been either mild or patients are asymptomatic.



The IIT team stated that the classes will take place through online mode. The team claims that most of the students had left for semester break in December. “All the staff and faculty members will work from home until further instructions”, the statement read.



IIT further added that 100 per cent of the campus community is vaccinated to fight the virus and it will regularly update if and when anything else comes up.



The IIT Jammu campus has been conducting regular COVID-19 tests for the entire community. Last week around 300 RT-PCR tests were conducted out of which 18 members of the faculty, staff and students tested Covid-19 positive.



Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh today said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, he wrote on Twitter.



And in view of the rising cases of COVID-19, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has urged the additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of the health departments of states and union territories to ensure adequate buffer stock of medical oxygen for at least 48 hours.

Also Read: Vaccine strategy based on booster doses of same composition not sustainable: WHO

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccination in 15-18 yrs age group shows youth's sense of responsibility: PM Modi