‘American jobs first’: US Labour Secretary signals tough line on H-1B hiring

The US government has stepped up scrutiny of the H-1B visa programme, with Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer warning that employers must prioritise American workers and stop using foreign hiring to suppress wages or sideline domestic talent.

In a post and accompanying video on X (formerly Twitter), Chavez-DeRemer underscored the administration’s tougher stance, declaring that “American jobs must go to Americans first.” Her remarks come amid growing public and political debate over the role of foreign professionals — particularly in the technology sector — and concerns about alleged misuse of skilled worker visas.

At the centre of the enforcement push is Project Firewall, a Department of Labor initiative launched in September 2025. The programme aims to prevent wage suppression and ensure employers genuinely attempt to hire from the American workforce before turning to foreign labour.

According to Chavez-DeRemer, the department currently has nearly 200 active investigations into suspected abuses of the H-1B system. These probes focus on allegations that companies are hiring foreign workers at below-market wages or bypassing qualified US candidates.

“Project Firewall is designed to ensure that the H-1B programme is used as intended — for genuine skill shortages, not to undercut American wages or displace US workers,” she said.

‘Unacceptable Practices’

The labor secretary was blunt in describing what the government sees as recurring violations. “Too often, we've seen companies exploit this programme by paying foreign workers below-market wages, bypassing qualified Americans, or even forcing US employees to train their own replacements,” Chavez-DeRemer said. “That's unacceptable, and it stops now.”

She added that misuse of the visa programme often has a broader impact on domestic wages, contributing to downward pressure in certain industries.

Coordinated Enforcement & Penalties

Chavez-DeRemer said she personally certifies each investigation under Project Firewall and confirmed that the Department of Labor is coordinating closely with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) to widen enforcement efforts.

Companies found violating H-1B rules could face a range of penalties, including fines and restrictions on future visa access, officials said.

The enforcement drive comes as public commentary around foreign workers intensifies. Recent remarks by political commentator Mark Mitchell have added fuel to the debate, echoing broader concerns over how large companies deploy skilled foreign labour.

Industry data show that nearly two-thirds of Silicon Valley’s workforce is foreign-born, with about 23 per cent from India and 18 per cent from China. At the same time, H-1B visa holders make up only 0.3 to 0.4 per cent of the overall US workforce, highlighting the programme’s relatively small footprint at a national level despite its outsized visibility.