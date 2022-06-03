After Sonia, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi tests COVID-19 positive

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced on Friday that she tested positive for Covid-19, only a day after party president Sonia Gandhi contracted the infection.

In a tweet, the Congress leader said, “I’ve tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home. I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions.”

I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home.



I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 3, 2022

After Sonia Gandhi tested positive for Covid on Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi cut short her visit to Lucknow and returned to Delhi. This abrupt change in her schedule went unexplained. The purpose of the two-day conference in Lucknow was to discuss the party's revival strategy in Uttar Pradesh.

This comes only a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald newspaper money-laundering investigation. The ED summoned Rahul Gandhi on June 2 and Sonia Gandhi on June 8. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, speaking about Sonia Gandhi said, “she hopes to recover by 8th for ED notice."